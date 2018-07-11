The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress has lodged thugs in hotels in Ekiti with an alleged plan to cause problems at both the polling units and collation centres during the July 14 governorship poll.Fayose alleged that the thugs were brought by APC governors from neighbouring states and would be given police cover to manipulate voting.The governor alleged that the APC in connivance with the Independent National Electoral Commission had written results ahead of the election and allotted votes, particularly in Ado and Ikere Ekiti.“In Ado Ekiti for example, they apportioned 23,727 for APC and 14,853 for PDP, and did the same for Ikere and many rural areas in Moba and other Local Government areas,” Fayose claimed.