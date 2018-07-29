A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Adamawa State, Ambassador Jameel Zubairu, has said politicians, who are returning to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress, will soon be faced with same problems they refused to solve before they fled the former ruling party.Zubairu, who is a former Chief of protocol to President Muhammadu Buhari when he was Head of State, also served in the same capacity under former President Goodluck Jonathan.He told newsmen in Yola that the APC was currently undergoing internal crisis because it was formed by strange bedfellows with different political ideologies.He said, “When situation like that happens, you are bound to have a conflict of interest and this is what you are seeing now. Obviously, you can see that a lot of people, who came together and formed the APC, are not happy.“The same people (defectors), who created the problem in the PDP, ran away and assembled somewhere else, without resolving the initial problem. They will still come back to meet that problem which they left unresolved.“The PDP remains the best party you can ever belong to or serve in. The party is very big and experienced; it can accommodate diverse opinions. From all the happenings now, those who left the PDP should know that the party is the right place for them to return.“The APC hasn’t seen anything yet. Many of those who left the PDP for the APC will return. It’s like a homecoming. I am sure they must have realised now that it’s better to return home and solve the problems together.”Zubairu, who is contesting the Adamawa State governorship election in 2019 on the platform of the PDP, lamented the non-payment of salaries in many states.He attributed the development to the inability of governors to creatively devise means to generate internal revenue in addition to the monthly federal allocation.He said, “I have been a civil servant all through my life. I know the problem associated with not being paid on time not to talk of being owed several months of salaries. Non-payment of salaries affects not only the employee, but the whole society.“Adamawa for instance, is a civil service-based economy. In those days, public servants could go to the markets and take things on credit because there was a guarantee that their salaries would be paid.”The ambassador pledged to use his wealth of experiences in the civil service and his international exposure, to attract both local and foreign investors to the state in order to boost its internal revenue, if elected governor next year.