They were among the senators who met President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night at the Villa in Abuja, in a show of solidarity.Tejuoso announced his return at the meeting between APC Senators and President Buhari at Aso Rock.Senator Shehu Sani from Kaduna, who has been blowing hot and cold about his political allegiance was also at the meeting, exchanging banters with his colleagues.Other Senators at the meeting were: Adamu Aleiro, Bala Ibn Na-Allah, Aliyu Wammako, Ibrahim Gobir, Kabiru Marafa, Abu Ibrahim, Kabiru Gaya, Barau Jibrin, Abdullahi Gumel, Shehu Sani, Ahmed Lawan, , Ali Ndume, Abubakar Kyari, Baba Kaka Garbai, Aliyu Abdullahi, David Umaru, , Abdullahi Adamu, George Akume, Francis Alimekhina, Andrew Uchendu, Magnus Abe, Ovie Omo-Agege, John Enoh, Nelson Effiong, Andy Uba, Sunny Ugboji, Hope Uzodinma, Ben Uwajimogu, Yusuf Abubakar, Oluremi Tinubu, Gbenga Ashafa, Solomon Adeola, Tayo Alasoadura, , Soji Akanbi, Ajayi Boroffice, Yele Omogunwa, Fatima Rasaki, Olanrewaju Tejuoso, Yahaya Abdullahi.With Tejuoso and Akanbi and Sani now firmly identifying with the APC, the party has now increased its majority in the Upper Chamber to 54, enough to dictate the direction of policy.Akanbi had promptly denied defecting with fourteen Senators from the APC to the PDP in the Senate on Tuesday.Akanbi affirmed he was still a member of the ruling APC.The Senator, in the statement, said he was surprised that his name was mentioned among the name of the defectors by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during the day’s plenary.“It was to my great surprise to hear that my name was read among APC Senators defecting to PDP as announced on the floor of Senate Chamber by the Senate President.“I remain an APC member and senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District Oyo State.”