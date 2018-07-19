The All Progressives Congress, Benue chapter, says it has not given Governor Samuel Ortom any red card, contrary to the governor’s claim to that effect.The Director of Publicity of APC in the state, Mr. Peterhot Apeh, made the denial in a statement on Thursday in Makurdi.“We wish to state categorically that the Benue State chapter of the APC has not at any point given a red card to Gov. Samuel Ortom or any other member of the party.“Rather, the party at its last state Congress in Makurdi endorsed the governor, and leader of the party in the state, Sen. George Akume for another term in office.“The endorsement of the governor and leader of the party was meant to further unite the party in the state.“And provide a stable political atmosphere for the governor as well as the leader of the party to deliver better dividends of democracy to the people of the state.’’“In return for the endorsement by the state chapter of the party, we demand from the governor improved welfare for the people of the state,’’ Apeh said.According to him, these demands have become necessary due to several interventions by the Federal Government in form of bailouts, Paris Club Refunds, budgetary supports.He said that in spite these and the huge borrowings by Ortom, the state was still clouded with huge salary arrears.“This includes unpaid pensions of retired civil servants, huge deficits of basic infrastructure and porous security situation bedeviling the state.“We demand explanations on the handling of affairs, especially issues bothering on security in the state.“We are grossly embarrassed that these issues raised with the governor in confidence for the purpose of repositioning governance to improve the lot of Benue people has been juxtaposed and treated unclad without regard to the code of secrecy.’’Apeh said that it was disheartening that the governor was apparently trying to shy away from accountability and to portray the party in bad light.The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Ortom had on Monday said that the party had given him red, and that presently, he does not belong to any political party.