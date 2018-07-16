 APC adopts ‘Direct Primaries’ for Osun guber | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » APC adopts ‘Direct Primaries’ for Osun guber

5:58 PM 0
A+ A-
The All Progressives Congress has opted for direct primaries to choose its standard bearer for the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election.


National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, announced this after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday.

Oshiomhole said the direct primary was the most democratic way to ensure that a truly popular candidate emerges.

“Under this arrangement, all card-carrying members of the party in the state will be involved in the process of selecting the party’s candidate,” he said.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top