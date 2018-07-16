The All Progressives Congress has opted for direct primaries to choose its standard bearer for the forthcoming Osun State Governorship election.National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, announced this after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja, on Monday.Oshiomhole said the direct primary was the most democratic way to ensure that a truly popular candidate emerges.“Under this arrangement, all card-carrying members of the party in the state will be involved in the process of selecting the party’s candidate,” he said.