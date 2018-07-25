A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Dr. Olusegun Osinkolu, has advised Governor Ayodele Fayose to stop what he called ‘secret employment’ into the State Civil Service to prevent the incoming government from plunging into crisis when inaugurated.Osinkolu said Fayemi is coming on board to create employments for Ekiti youths the way he did in his first term, saying any appointment not in tandem with civil service rule would be disregarded by the incoming APC-led government.In a statement in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday on the allegation that Fayose was allegedly planning to employ 2,000 people after losing the July 14 election, Osinkolu stated that it would amount to betrayal of trust for the outgoing government to start employing at the twilight of its tenure.The APC Senatorial aspirant wondered why Fayose had waited this long before considering appointing the unemployed youths , describing this as an alleged evil intention targeted at derailing the incoming government.Fayemi had on Monday raised the alarm that the outgoing government was planning to employ new staff into the State owned Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti and the College of Education , Ikere Ekiti, warning that any management found engaging in that would be seen as a conspirator.Commenting on the concerns raised by Fayemi , Osinkolu said it flies in the face of common sense for a government that has not been able to pay workers for over six months to suddenly thought of employing , if not harbouring evil intention against its successor.“Employing our youths into the state civil service is a heartwarming news , but coming at a time Governor Fayose was rounding off is suspect and laced with sinister motive , which APC as a party won’t tolerate.“As of now, available statistics revealed that Governor Fayose is owing nine months pension arrears, local government staff are owed nine months salaries while the teachers and civil service are owed six months. The State University and College of Education are owed six months subventions.“If the State government which paid a sum of N2.6 billion monthly wage bill could not meet its obligations to the State workforce, then what is the rationale behind this action?“The pertinent questions to ask are, has the state government established more industries to absorb the new intakes? Two, has the Federal Government increased the State allocation to be able to pay?, he asked.Osinkolu advised the beneficiaries not to walk into the booby traps by honouring such appointments, he described as not only shady but fraudulently done to create crisis in Ekiti State.But Fayose said he remains the governor till October 16, 2018 and that whatever action he takes till then is valid and constitutional.A statement by Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Lere Olayinka , said the process for the employment of the job seekers commenced long before election.