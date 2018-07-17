Senator Abdul-Azeez Nyako representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District has formally announced his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Nyako made the announcement on Monday at a Stakeholders’ Meeting and Inauguration of ADC Congress Committee for Adamawa in Yola.





The lawmaker said he was compelled to leave APC with his supporters due to the injustice done during the recent congresses of APC in Adamawa.





“We are hopeful and pray to God that this step taken will be better for us.





“Justice is the foundation for everything good and we want to enjoin ADC to ensure justice to all so that more people will come and join,” Nyako said.





Receiving the lawmaker, the Acting Chairman of ADC in Adamawa, Alhaji Mijinyawa Kugama, said the party was committed to justice for all.





“We are going to ensure that everyone is carried along in the party during our congress starting from July 24,” Kugama said.