Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Wednesday, announced his email to Nigerians.





This was contained in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Israel Ibeleme in Abuja.





He said this was to get public opinions on his performance in the transportation sector under the current government.





The Minister, however, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the general public for the opportunity given him to serve.





“I wish to express my gratitude for this opportunity given me to serve the nation as the Minister of Transportation.





“However, I would like to get feedback on our overall performance from you; where you feel we have succeeded or should improve on.





“It is our duty and desire to serve you better. Kindly email me on chibuikeamaechi526@yahoo.com.





“I will deeply appreciate this gesture,” he was quoted as saying.