A First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi has reacted to the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the political future of Ndigbo depended on his 2019 ambition.





Amaechi said it was a pity that the presidency should be associated with ethnicity and religion, adding that Igbos should be allowed to go instead of being taken for granted in Nigeria.





Speaking with Vanguard, the former Minister doubted if the presidency meant what they said about the political future of Ndigbo.





Amaechi said, “I know they (Presidency) do not mean what they said concerning Igbo presidency.





“Even though it looks certain that a northerner would become the next president, such a president should not take Igbo for granted as it is at present.





“Instead of taking Igbo for granted, they should allow Igbo to go, even though I do not support any breakaway.









“I love Nigeria and that was why I fought for her independence and even went to prison, although all that I did are not appreciated by successive Nigerian governments.”





Amaechi said Buhari’s performance in the last three years was filled with feudalistic tendencies, which only succeeded in breeding disharmony among Nigerians.