A non-governmental organisation, Human and Environmental Development Agenda Resource Centre, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, calling for the probe of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, over media reports alleging that she forged an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps.HEDA, in the petition by its Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, said it wanted Adeosun prosecuted should the forgery allegation be established.Also, an anti-corruption group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, challenged the minister to break her silence and respond to the allegation.In a statement on Sunday by its Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, SERAP asked Adeosun to show responsibility by responding to the allegation, which had been in the public domain for more than a week.SERAP described Adeosun’s continued silence on the allegation as a betrayal of Nigerians, warning that her silence would weaken public trust in the Federal Government’s claim of commitment to transparency and accountability.On its part, HEDA said Adeosun, as well as officials of the Department of State Services who cleared her for ministerial appointment, should be prosecuted if the forgery allegation was true.HEDA said, “We are convinced, beyond reasonable doubt, that the NYSC could not have issued an exemption certificate to Mrs Adeosun who does not fall within the category of those classified for exemption under the NYSC Act; according to Section 2(2) of the Act.”The group said it wanted the IG to immediately investigate the case and file charges against the minister, threatening that it would drag the IG to court should he fail to act within two weeks of receiving the petition.SERAP on its part described Adeosun’s continued silence as a betrayal of public trust.“If she can show the courage to clear the air on the allegations, Mrs Adeosun can be a strong promoter of the values of transparency and accountability, something which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has regularly expressed commitment to embrace and achieve.