A former governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday formally declared his intention to contest the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Alao-Akala made his intention known about while addressing his teeming supporters who thronged his Bodija Ibadan residence to know his political move ahead of the 2019 general elections.The former Governor who said his decision to recontest the gubernatorial election in 2019 was as a result of several phone calls and messages he has been receiving from people from the various groups and zones in the state to come out again, promised to consolidate and build on the achievements of the sitting Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi.Alao-Akala said, “In the past few months, the political arena in Oyo state ha been agog with intense politicking by governorship aspirants jostling to occupy the Agodi Government House. When I had the privilege of occupying that office several years ago, I endeavoured to put smiles on the faces of the people of the pace-setter state within the available resources.“I make bold to say emphatically and unequivocally that my laudable accomplishments in virtually all sectors speak volumes and which without mincing words had earned me the sobriquet of “OYATO GOVERNOR.“Patriotic people of Oyo state for quite some time now, I have been inundated by telephone calls, text messages from well meaning citizens and subjected to intense pressures by Destiny Group, corporate bodies, political associates and friends alike to stage a comeback to the governorship seat of our dear state.He added that, “Consequently, with all sense of responsibility and with a view to consolidating and surpass the achievements recorded so far by Governor Abiola Ajimobi towards making Oyo state better, I Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala having communed with my Creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and due consultations with the critical stakeholders, do solemnly offer myself to contest for the Governorship Seat of Oyo state come 2019. So help me God.“Finally, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to my numerous supporters across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state particularly the Destiny Group. I salute their courage and unwavering commitment to this project. I shall always be grateful to yo all. Let us therefore continue to move forward in our collective dreams to build a united, peaceful, politically stable, economically viable and better Oyo state”.