Lagos socialite and suspected serial fraudster, Fred Ajudua, wept yesterday as an Ikeja Special Offences Court ordered his transfer from Ikoyi Maximum Prisons to Kirikiri Prisons.Justice Mojisola Dada, who issued the order, also declined Ajudua’s request for bail on medical grounds.Ajudua bowed down his head in the dock and wept as the judge pronounced the judgment.Ruling on Ajudua’s bail application, Justice Dada ordered the accused, who has been in Ikoyi Prisons custody since the commencement of his trial last year, be transferred to the Kirikiri Maximum Prisons.The judge noted that Ajudua’s criminal cases were the oldest in the docket of the Lagos State Judiciary and had suffered a lot of setbacks due to acts of disappearances and “health challenges” of the defendant.She referred to a Court of Appeal ruling of over four years, which ordered Ajudua’s trial, to justify the position of the court.Justice Dada held that the accused had sufficient time to treat himself but failed to do so.She said: “This case has suffered a series of adjournments on health grounds for 13 years. I am not persuaded because this case is one of the oldest in Lagos State.“The sickness of the defendant cannot further delay the case. Trial in this case has commenced and the prosecution has called two witnesses. Parties should vigorously pursue the conclusion of this trial.”Justice Dada ordered that Ajudua be granted unfettered access to a medical facility in Kirikiri Prisons.The prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Temitope Banjo, thanked the judge for her orders to the defendant.Ajudua is standing trial on a 12-count amended charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretences, obtaining money by false pretences, uttering forged document and forgery.The EFCC accused him of defrauding two Germans – Michael Kramer and Ziad Abu Zalaf – of $1 million in a business deal in 1993, which turned out to be false.Justice Dada adjourned the matter till September 27 and 28 for trial.