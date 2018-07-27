 Ahmed Musa welcomes baby boy | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, on Thursday welcomed a baby boy.


He shared the news on his Instagram page alongside a picture of the little fingers of his newborn baby.

He captioned the photo: “I would like to announce to you all that moments ago Allah blessed me with a beautiful baby boy! Words cannot describe this feeling! 🙏 👶 🍼”

It could be recalled that his colleague in the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, also welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

