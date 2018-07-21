Nigeria Police has said arrangements have been concluded to declare Senator Dino Melaye wanted.





Senator Melaye had accused the police of shooting at his convoy on his way to inaugurate a project in his constituency on Thursday in Kogi State.





Reacting on Friday, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ali Janga, noted that the police opened fire in defence of a purported shooting by some individuals in the lawmaker’s convoy.





The police boss stated this on Friday while addressing newsmen in his office.





“Unidentified civilians inside (a vehicle in the convoy) decided to open fire on my policemen. You don’t expect the police to fold their arms; eventually they replied and opened fire too,” Janga said.





“Dino has been going round telling people that he was attacked by unidentified armed men; no, they were real police officers.





“They were there on assignment. Nobody attacked Dino but rather, his convoy attacked my policemen and they repelled,” he added.





The commissioner while condemning the alleged assault on the police officers at the scene of the incident, said the lawmaker had been invited for questioning and that the police would be forced to declare the embattled lawmaker wanted, should he refuse to honor Their invitation.





“We are going after him (Melaye) and if we cannot see him, we will declare him wanted and we will send his name for watchlisting,” Janga said.