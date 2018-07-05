Kazeem Afegbua, media aide of ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida, is spokesman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a new faction of the ruling party.
The faction broke away from the APC on Wednesday, describing their former party as a “monumental disaster”.
Buba Galadima, chairman of the R-APC, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is better than APC.
Afegbua made the headlines when the Department of State Services (DSS) invited him over a statement he issued on behalf of his principal.
He quoted Babaginda as asking Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.
It is not clear if Babangida is playing a role in the newly-established R-APC.
Below is a list of the national officers of the R-APC:
- Buba Galadima – national chairman
- Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa – national deputy chairman, north
- Theo Nkire – national deputy chairman, south-east
- Eko Olakunle – national vice-chairman, south-west
- Hussaini Dambo – national vice-chairman, north-west
- Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – national vice-chairman, north-central
- Godwin Akaan – deputy national secretary
- Fatai Atanda – national secretary
- Kazeem Afegbua – national publicity secretary
- Daniel Bwala – financial secretary
- Abba Malami Taura – deputy national auditor
- Kayode Omotosho – national treasurer
- Nicholas Asuzu – national youth leader
- Baride A. Gwezia – legal adviser
- Aisha Kaita – national woman leader
- Fatima Adamu – national welfare secretary
- Isiak Akinwumi – deputy financial secretary
- Bashir Mai Mashi – deputy national treasurer
- Hauwa Adam Mamuda – deputy welfare secretary
- Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir – deputy national publicity secretary
- M. T. Liman – national organising secretary
- Theo Sheshi – deputy national organising secretary
