Kazeem Afegbua, media aide of ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida, is spokesman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a new faction of the ruling party.


The faction broke away from the APC on Wednesday, describing their former party as a “monumental disaster”.

Buba Galadima, chairman of the R-APC, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is better than APC.

Afegbua made the headlines when the Department of State Services (DSS) invited him over a statement he issued on behalf of his principal.

He quoted Babaginda as asking Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

It is not clear if Babangida is playing a role in the newly-established R-APC.

Below is a list of the national officers of the R-APC:
  • Buba Galadima – national chairman
  • Bala Muhd Gwagwarwa – national deputy chairman, north
  • Theo Nkire – national deputy chairman, south-east
  • Eko Olakunle – national vice-chairman, south-west
  • Hussaini Dambo – national vice-chairman, north-west
  • Mahmud Mohammed Abubakar – national vice-chairman, north-central
  • Godwin Akaan – deputy national secretary
  • Fatai Atanda – national secretary
  • Kazeem Afegbua – national publicity secretary
  • Daniel Bwala – financial secretary
  • Abba Malami Taura – deputy national auditor
  • Kayode Omotosho – national treasurer
  • Nicholas Asuzu – national youth leader
  • Baride A. Gwezia – legal adviser
  • Aisha Kaita – national woman leader
  • Fatima Adamu – national welfare secretary
  • Isiak Akinwumi – deputy financial secretary
  • Bashir Mai Mashi – deputy national treasurer
  • Hauwa Adam Mamuda – deputy welfare secretary
  • Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir – deputy national publicity secretary
  • M. T. Liman – national organising secretary
  • Theo Sheshi – deputy national organising secretary


