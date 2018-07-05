Kazeem Afegbua, media aide of ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida, is spokesman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a new faction of the ruling party.





The faction broke away from the APC on Wednesday, describing their former party as a “monumental disaster”.





Buba Galadima, chairman of the R-APC, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is better than APC.





Afegbua made the headlines when the Department of State Services (DSS) invited him over a statement he issued on behalf of his principal.





He quoted Babaginda as asking Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





It is not clear if Babangida is playing a role in the newly-established R-APC.





Below is a list of the national officers of the R-APC: