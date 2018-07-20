Moshood Adeoti, secretary to Osun state government (SSG), has announced his withdrawal from the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Adeoti made his decision known on Friday in a letter addressed to Abdul’aziz Yari, chairman of APC primaries committee.





The Osun SSG said he was withdrawing because the primaries had been arranged to favour Gboyega Oyetola, chief of staff to Rauf Aregbesola, the state governor.





He said there was no credible register of members with which free, fair and transparent direct primaries could be conducted.





“While I am not withdrawing from the governorship race, I have decided not to participate in the July 20, 2019 direct primaries of the APC in Osun state for the above stated and other reasons,” Adeoti said.





Adams Oshiomhole, the APC national chairman, on Monday said the party will adopt the direct primary to pick its candidate for the Osun governorship election.





“What that means is that every card-carrying member of our party will participate in the process of nominating the flag bearer of the party,” he said.





The primary election is currently ongoing in the state.