Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung has summoned the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Suleiman Kazaure, over the controversy trailing the authenticity of the Exemption Certificate tendered by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Dalung explained that the summon was for Kazaure to brief him over the on-going investigation into the allegation of certificate forgery against the Finance Minister.





Reports broke last week that Adeosun allegedly skipped the mandatory one year national service and used a forged certificate to cover for it.





However, Dalung noted that it was puerile for the Federal Government to speak or act on the allegation without having a proper grasp of the facts of the matter.





He told reporters in Abuja yesterday: “Adeosun’s alleged certificate forgery? I just invited the DG of NYSC. I will listen to him on what exactly is going on the matter.





“Since, the exemption certificate saga began, I have not been around. So, I am not in the true picture of what is actually going on. I can’t make a statement yet.





“If NYSC is truly investigating the matter, the DG will tell me. Only, then can the federal government take a stand and issue a statement. Since, I have not been briefed, it will be immature to say anything.”