The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God on Wednesday donated relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons in the Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. They were displaced following attacks and killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen.Relief materials and assorted food items donated to the displaced included 31 bags of rice, 10 bags of maize, 18 bags of beans, 25 cartons of Indomie, seasonings, five bags of salt, 25 bags of Semovita and clothes.The Special Assistant to Adeboye and Regional Pastor in charge of Region 8 (Plateau Family), Sunday Edward Akande, while presenting the items on behalf of the general overseer, condemned the killings and commiserated with the people and government of Plateau State.Pastor Akande observed that food was the most important item the IDPs needed, saying, “That is why we are moved to make these donations at this point in time. This gesture is to cushion the hardship being experienced at the moment as Internally Displaced Persons.“We all know that it is not your own making that you are here; none of you is happy to be here; but because situation calls for it, we decided to come and identify with you. There is nothing we will give you that will be equal to what you have lost, but the little we have come with is just to support you,” he said.