Five Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for about three hours at the government house in Sokoto.





The governors at the meeting include Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Kashim Shettima of Borno. Others were those of Adamawa, Jibrilla Bindow; Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar; Katsina, Aminu Masari; and Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello.





Speculations were rife that Tambuwal had perfected plans to return to PDP which he dumped in the buildup to the 2015 general elections while he was Speaker of the House of Representatives.





However, before the meeting, Governor Abdulaziz Yari, who led the other governors, told reporters, “We are in the state to commiserate with Tambuwal, the people of Sokoto and families of victims of the recent killings in Rabah Local Government Area of the state.”





However, shortly after the condolences, the governors went straight into a closed-door meeting.





Earlier, Governor Tambuwal had blamed leadership failure for the state of insecurity across the nation.