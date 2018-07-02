Blackface has revealed he is being sued for N50m by Innocent ‘2face’ Idibia, his former Plantashun Boiz bandmate.

The ‘Hard Life’ singer says 2face is suing him over his age-long claim that he wrote ‘Let Somebody Love You’ and ‘African Queen’.





In a post on Instagram, Blackface wrote: “2face Idibia @official2baba & his manager Efe Omorogbe @efeomorogbe sued me for 50Million.





“They (are) claiming I didn’t write #letsomebodyloveyou & #africanqueen (and) what else?





“Just about time me and my legal team (file) for #mydefence. After which I will release my album #risingsun (defendervol2).”

2baba had in May 2017 asked his former collaborator to apologise for making defamatory statements or face legal action.





In a letter sent through his lawyers, Seun Omotoba & Co, 2baba demanded that Blackface retract his comments.





Blackface, real names Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, has over the years levelled allegations of song theft and failure to give him songwriting credits against 2Baba.





He has accused the iconic singer of orchestrating his marginalisation in the music industry.





The singer also claims that 2Baba sabotaged his career by plotting to deprive him of shows for several years.





Blackface, 2Baba and Faze, members of Plantashun Boiz, reunited in 2007 for an album called ‘Plan B’.