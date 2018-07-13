The Chairman All Atiku Support Group (AASG), Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi has once again reiterated that the former Vice President and PDP presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar remains the best choice as presidential candidate for the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP), and the good people of Nigeria, for the 2019 presidential election.Hon Fabiyi made the call at the launch and inauguration of the national and south west executives of the Women and Youths Support Group, (WAYS), for ATIKU 2019 under the national leadership of Princess Adekemi Adesanya-Eboda.Addressing the mammoth crowd at the venue, Fabiyi, said he has no doubt in his mind that Atiku remains the best choice for the PDP and the good people of Nigeria who are yearning for the real change.“ I have no doubt in my mind that with Atiku Nigerians and the PDP will be making the best choice and decision if we as a people truly wish to make abundant progress and return PDP to power come 2019”He further said “ the evidences are clear but the choice is ours to make. The messages are also unambiguous but the decision remain solely ours”He appealed to the PDP leadership to remember that Nigerians place so much hope on them; and such hope must not be dashed.“Our party PDP must remember that Nigerians hope on them, the recent coalition is quite commendable and Nigerians should support the alliance initiative led by the PDP leadership under Prince Uche Secondus. I also appreciate all the opposition parties for their courage and sacrifices towards the rescue of our nation”He advised PDP to act fast as the ruling party has commenced campaign in earnest as their candidate is already known.“We must ensure all hands are on deck and the primaries must be credible and transparent with the best candidate with profound track records of successes in business, governance, leadership and wide network is put forward to challenge the incumbentHe assured the Nigerian youths that with Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s president their future is secured; adding that Atiku has shown love, care and concern to the plight of the youths with an unflinching capacity to deliver on the promises made to them of ceding forty percent of his government to the youths if elected Nigeria’s president come 2019. He appealed to the youths to support Atiku, saying that their support for Atiku will make the difference and change the story of our country for the betterHon. Fabiyi also called on the women to support Atiku, he said Atiku will create the enabling environment that will make the Nigerian women succeed and thrive being the bedrock of the family. He said, today, as a result of the empowerment programmes of Atiku for women in the Northeast of Nigeria through soft loans, about 55,000 families have been taken off the poverty lines.Fabiyi also urged all the delegates to the PDP presidential primaries to help Nigeria get it right this time, adding that another four years of pains, inept and failed leadership will not be acceptable. He appealed to the good people of Ekiti state to brace up and not to be intimidated by the antics of the “Federal might” but should remain resolute by returning PDP to power in the state gubernatorial electionHe congratulated the leadership of WAYS under the national leadership of Princess Adekemi Adesanya-Eboda for the good work the group is doing and all the executive members that have just be inaugurated. He advised them to remain steadfast and worker harder towards ensuring Atiku emerges as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2019.