Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President on Sunday visited ex-military Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, at his Minna hilltop residence in Niger State.
 

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential aspirant was accompanied by some members of his campaign organisation.

He arrived Minna International Airport at about 12.35 pm and drove straight to the residence of Babangida in a convoy of about 15 vehicles.

ThisDay reports that Abubakar’s meeting with Babangida was held behind closed-doors for three hours.

According to the report, the former Vice President ignored reporters and his supporters, who had stormed Babangida’s residence.


The meeting may not be unconnected to his 2019 presidential ambition.

