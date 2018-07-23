The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has resolved to change its name ahead of the 2019 general election.





Since the 2015 polls, which saw the party’s ouster at the federal level and some states, the PDP has lost many other elections.





With the most recent being the Ekiti governorship election, PDP lost gubernatorial elections in Edo, Ondo as well as a number of legislative re-run elections across the county.





But in a bid to go into the next year’s battle stronger, the opposition party has agreed that a new identity should be created.





Some chieftains and members favourably disposed to the idea believe the current brand has been damaged.





They are also worried that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, continue to rubbish the PDP name and logo at every opportunity.





It was learnt that Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu is heading a committee for the project.





A source close to the Enugu-born lawmaker declined comment on the issue.





“I can neither confirm or deny that the DSP has been given such responsibility”, he told newsmen.





Meanwhile, the APC has again mocked the PDP for forming a coalition ahead of the 2019 elections.





Bolaji Abdullahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Sunday, also spoke on President Muhammadu Buhari and APC leadership’s meeting with aggrieved members.





Buhari last week met with Senate President Bukola Saraki at the Aso Villa as part of moves to stop him and others from leaving the party.