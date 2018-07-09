The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and 36 other political parties are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in a grand alliance ahead of the 2019 general elections.The sole agenda is to produce a Presidential candidate capable of winning the election and enthrone a new government in 2019.The parties in the grand alliance include National Conscience Party (NCP), National Unity Party (NUP), Action Alliance (AA), Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP) amongst others.Dignitaries at the event currently ongoing at the Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja include PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, R-APC national chairman, Buba Galadima to mention but a few.