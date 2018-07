Former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations and 2019 Presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has said his ambition was not a do-or-die affair but one taken in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.Turaki also said he could match President Buhari’s much talked-about integrity, adding that he had what the first citizen does not have.The Presidential aspirant stated this, yesterday, while addressing members of the PDP National Working Committee, NWC, on the occasion of his formal presentation of a letter of intent to contest the 2019 Presidential poll.He said: “I can match President Buhari’s integrity for integrity and I have what he does not have: I have education, I have knowledge, I have the fear of God, which he doesn’t have.“Even if you have a good sales team, you need a good product. And I am that product. I can assure you that I am not made in ‘Taiwan,'” he said.The ex-minister, who was accompanied by Director General of the Kabiru Turaki Campaign Council, Boni Haruna; Deputy Director-General (North), Colonel Habibu Shuaibu (retd); former Minister of Finance (State), Bashir Yuguda, and erstwhile Chief of Army Staff, General Ishaya Bamaiyi (retd), and scores of others, tasked Nigerians to reject APC in 2019.He warned them not to forget that the gains recorded by the PDP have all been frittered away by the government of President Buhari in the past three years.