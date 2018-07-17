Nigeria’s President Buhari, on Tuesday told the National Assembly that the 2019 elections will cost N242.4 billion.The President disclosed this in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday which was read on the floor during plenary.According to Buhari, implementing a budget of N9.12 trillion for 2018 would be extremely challenging and therefore did not consider it expedient to increase the 2018 budget to accommodate the funds needed for the 2019 General Elections.The president asked the National Assembly to transfer the funds appropriated for the new projects which were inserted in the 2018 budget to cover the sum of B228.8 billion for the elections.According to Channels tv report, the president noted that the balance would be provided in the 2019 budget.