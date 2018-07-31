Door-to-Door Movement, a political movement promoting the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the general acceptance of the president by youths across the country would ensure his victory in 2019.Dr Paul Ebije, the Director-General of the group, said this at a news conference on Tuesday in Lokoja.Ebije said that Buhari’s landmark achievements in the fight against corruption, insurgency, infrastructural development and revolution in the agricultural sector had endeared him to the heart of Nigerian youths.He said that the president had given the youth unprecedented sense of belonging and empowerment under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.“President Buhari has given us, the youths, a renewed hope in Nigeria, hence our resolve to accept and ensure that we return him to the seat in a landslide victory come 2019 Presidential Election.“This government has succeeded in just three years to liberate Nigeria from the economic woes created by past administrations of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) through his fight against corruption and prudent management of the nation’s resources,” he said.Ebije said that the fight against corruption has dethroned and relegated old and corrupt Nigerian politicians to the background for injection of fresh blood to rejuvenate the system.He said that youths were now better placed and positioned in the struggle for power and the “building of a new Nigeria where peace and justice shall reign”.The Bayero University Kano (BUK) trained medical doctor, who is also aspiring to represent Idah/Ibaji/Igalamela-Odolu/Ofu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, noted that Buhari’s presidency had elevated the less privileged and youths.“The most qualified among us who were hitherto marginalised by the corrupt few can now vie for important positions in order to bring development to the people,” he added.Ebije said the 36 State Coordinators of the movement have already been inaugurated and would soon swing into action to campaign for the re-election of Buhari in 2019.The director-general said that Buhari’s re-election was needed by the country at this time to consolidate on his achievements and developmental drive.Speaking on his ambition, the medical doctor described his aspiration as one borne out of desire to emancipate his people, saying that the constituency never had quality representation at the lower chamber of the National Assembly since 1999.He called on the people of the constituency to support his ambition and that of Buhari, stressing that only the APC government at all levels can bring better life to the people.