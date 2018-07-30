The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned three Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials at the Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged N179.8million fraud.Yemi Akinwonmi, Dickson Atiba and Ogunmodede Oladayo were accused of conspiring to take possession of the money in March 2015 ahead of the general election.They were arraigned before Justice Muslim Hassan, who ordered that they be remanded in Ikoyi Prison pending hearing of their bail application.EFCC said they received the money from Adeyinka Ayo-Aina when they “reasonably ought to have known that the money formed part of proceeds of fraud.”According to the Commission, they handled the cash without going through a financial institution, thereby violating the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.The prosecution said Akinwunmi and Atiba, on or about April 7, 2015, made and accepted a cash payment of N69million.It added that the sum “exceeded the amount authorised by law without going through a financial institution.”EFCC said the alleged offence is contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended and punishable under Section 16(2).Akinwonmi, Atiba and Oladayo pleaded not guilty to the charges.