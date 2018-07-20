A 20-year-old fan of Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi and the Argentine national team from India has committed suicide after the Albicelestes were knocked out of the ongoing World Cup.Messi-led Argentina was kicked out of the competition in Russia by France with a goal margin of four to three on Sunday.The 20-year-old Halder was said to have killed himself in Habibpur which is in West Bengal’s Malda district.Halder was an ardent fan of Messi and was heartbroken after his favourite team’s ouster from the elite competition and skipped dinner on Saturday night. He went off to sleep locking the doors of his bedroom.On Sunday morning, after several attempts to wake him up, he did not open the door and the police were informed.The door was forcefully opened by the police and Halder’s dead body was reportedly found hanging from the ceiling.