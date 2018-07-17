Isaac Fayose, brother to the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has urged people of the state not watch and allow the governor to die.





He made the appeal while alleging that over 1,000 security operatives have blocked the state’s Government House while holding Fayose hostage.





He also alleged that all mobile lines of the governor have been blocked by the Federal Government.





In a Facebook post, Isaac claimed that the security operatives were out to kill Fayose.





He wrote: “As we speak, all the mobile lines of His Excellency, Ayodele Peter Fayose have been blocked, and 1,000 security officials blocking the Government House in Ekiti State.





“Nobody can leave the Government house as we speak! We are all being held hostages in the Government House. We fear our lives, and the life of the Governor because they want to kill him!









“All the Television Stations and Radio Stations in Ekiti State have been shut down!





“Please help us to share this message to people that can help us. We are all in danger! Please don’t let Gov. Fayose die.”