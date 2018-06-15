Abdul’aziz Yari, Zamfara state governor, says he cannot direct security officers on what to do or sanction them, despite being the governor and chief security officer (CSO) of the state.





Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yari lamented the recurring killings in the state.





He condemned the prevailing situation where as the chief security officer, he could not take decisions on strategies for protecting the state and its people.





Yari urged people of the state to be more faithful to God and embark on special prayers over the security challenge.





“We have been facing serious security challenges over the years but in spite of being governor and chief security officer of the state, I cannot direct security officers on what to do nor sanction them when they err,” he said.





“As chief security officer, the nomenclature in just a name.”





The governor lamented that it was disheartening that killings in the state had continued in spite of Buhari’s order to security agencies to end the incessant blood-letting.





He said the state government was spending huge amount of its resources on security but to no avail.





He also appealed to them to be patient and continue to cooperate with the government and security agencies as steps were being taken to address the challenges.





“We cannot keep quiet while our people are being killed daily. We are going to cooperate with all stakeholders to bring the situation to an end,” he said.