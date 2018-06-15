Gumsu, one of the daughters of late military president, Sani Abacha, has slammed Wole Soyinka over his statement about her father.

Recall that Soyinka while speaking on Tuesday during the Special National Honours Investiture at the Presidential Villa, Abuja called on President Muhammadu Buhari to stop confusing Nigerians and choose between late MKO Abiola and former military president, Sani Abacha.





He was quoted as saying, “I will like to appeal to you to stop confusing Nigerians. It is not possible to honor MKO Abiola in one breadth and praise his tormentor in another breadth.”





However, this did not go down well with Gumsu as she took to her Facebook page, slamming the Nobel Laureate over the comments he made about her father.





She said Soyinka’s hatred for her father will kill him.





“Wole soyinka oya na! Over to you!! Wicked old hawk. Your hate for my father shall kill you,” she wrote on Facebook.