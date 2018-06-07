Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has described former Governor Kayode Fayemi and a former governorship aspirant, Dayo Adeyeye as politically spent forces who cannot contest and win any credible election in the state.“The duo are birds of same feather, flocking together. They never won any credible election in their lives. So, they cannot appreciate credible election,” he said.Fayose, who said this while addressing a large crowd of supporters in Iye-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, said the antecedents of the duo in politics confirmed that they had no political base or relevance in the state.In a statement on Thursday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti, the governor also said it was because of Fayemi’s lack of political base that made him to go about saying federal might was what he and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would deploy to win the July 14 governorship poll.“Has Fayemi ever won any election in Ekiti State? No. Even the primary election of the then Action Congress that preceded the 2007 general elections was manipulated to favour him.“Many of the other aspirants left the party in protest against the way the primary was manipulated in his favour. Did he win the 2007 governorship election in the state? No. He came to office courtesy of Salamigate scandal. Even the recent APC primary, people know what happened. He always rely on election to be manipulated in his favour.” Now, he has started boasting of using logistics to win. He thinks he can buy the conscience of Ekiti people. He will surely meet a dead end. He said he has an election fire, he has nothing. He is as cold as the nose of a dog. He is only pretending to be of the light now to deceive people. By the time he is soundly defeated in the poll, he will know that God hates the proud.” President Buhari said he would come to witness his inauguration as Ekiti governor, this is a mere fantasy. The President is only engaged in wishful thinking,” he said.On Adeyeye, Governor Fayose said the former minister has taken a wrong step which he would regret later.He said Adeyeye too has no history of winning election.“In 1999, as Alliance for Democracy (AD) candidate, he lost to PDP’s Gbenga Aluko. It was only Adeyeye that lost his senatorial election to a Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the South West. In the primary of the Action Congress in 2006, he lost and in protest he defected to the PDP.His profile has only been boosted with political appointments rather than election.“He was appointed the Chairman of Ekiti SUBEB under a PDP- led government. By God’s grace, I was instrumental to his appointment as a minister under President Goodluck Jonathan. I later appointed him the Chairman of the Governing Council of Ekiti State University. I also got him the position of the National Publicity Secretary of our party, now he is claiming to be what he is not,” he added.The governor expressed confidence that the PDP candidate in the poll, Prof Kolapo Olusola, would emerge victorious in the coming election.