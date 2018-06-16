A chieftain of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Ayo Adebanjo, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari won’t get votes in the South West despite honouring the late M.K.O. Abiola.

The constitutional lawyer insisted that the Yoruba race will not be deceived into voting Buhari in 2019.





Speaking with ThisDay, Adebanjo said Buhari has not done enough to deserve a second term.





He said, “Thank you (President) Buhari for doing what is right, although belated. Full stop! Nothing more. If he is going to get any vote it will depend on his performance in the last three years, and not to give emergency recognition just to get votes, that doesn’t work with the people of Nigeria or of Yoruba land, we are no dunces.





“I appreciate this good thing he did; nothing will deprive me from saying that he has done well by doing this thing, although belated. I don’t want to read any meaning into it. It is a thing I have been agitating for, however belated. Even in his (Buhari’s) own case, he has been there for three years, but he didn’t do it until now. There is no question of drawing a red herring. If we begin to go into why he did it, it will defeat the benefit of the good thing that he has done. Let us acknowledge the good thing he has done and don’t read any other meaning to it.





“Yorubas are no fools. They can distinguish between good and bad. Nobody can bamboozle us on anything.





“I don’t think so. I didn’t think he even deserved the first term and his performance during the term confirms my belief. So, I’m not part of those to be asked if he deserves a second term. I am one of those who warned that it would be a tragedy to vote for him and he has proved me right.





“Those who voted for him should go and ask him what he has done in the first term, because second term is a question of performance.”





Adebanjo noted that what the nation needed, including the Yorubas, was good governance, “Which the Buhari administration has not provided.”