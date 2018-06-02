Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill into law.





Describing himself “as the ambassador of the youth in governance,” the governor said the law has opened the door to young Nigerians to participate in politics.





Femi Fanwo, media aide to Bello, quoted the governor as saying this in a statement on Friday.





The governor said the law is an opportunity for the Nigerian youth to be “more politically dynamic, daring and optimistic”.





“With the signing of the bill into law, Mr President has displayed unparalleled love for the youth of Nigeria. The law has opened the gates of opportunities for youth to participate more in politics,” the statement read.





“As the ambassador of the youth in governance, I know that having more youth in governance will lift our nation. The law does not push out the experienced, old people out of the political ring, but it gives the youth a political voice to be counted.





“My generation is grateful to Mr President for this historic law and we shall show that appreciation during the 2019 elections.”





Bello said in Kogi, he has given the youth opportunities to hold positions of responsibility.





He said although his cabinet is predominantly youthful, there are also experienced elderly people who have helped in guiding the youth to deliver good governance.





The governor, who has faced criticism over his approach to governance, urged the youth to take advantage of the law and massively participate in political activities.