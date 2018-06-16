Popular Lawyer and author, Bemigho Reno Omokri has taken to social media to blast President Buhari over Morocco’s loss to Iran in the on-going World Cup football game today June 15, 2018.





According to Reno Omokri, President Buhari who has failed his country, is the cause of the defeat, owing to the fact that he visited the country few days before the said match, infecting it with failure.





In Omokri’s words:

It might be a case of multiple coincidences, or perhaps there is something spiritual, but people, places and things tend to lose value after they associate with Buhari. Look at:





* Our economy

* Rex Tillerson

* Rochas Okorocha, etc.





And today, Morocco joined the long list!