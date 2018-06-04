The Super Eagles of Nigeria have revealed their new squad numbers ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup.The squad numbers were made known via a 59 second video on the team’s twitter handle @ngsupereagles on Monday.Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa would adorn the number one jersey, while Spanish based Francis Uzoho has 23 leaving Daniel Akpeyi with 16 jersey as skipper Mikel Obi retains his number 10.Newly signed Brighton and Hove Albion player, Leon Balogun will settle for number six, while Russia based Byran Idowu will wear the number two shirt.Portuguese based Tyronne Ebuehi will be seen in number 21, as fellow defender Chidozie Awaziem will put on number 20 while Abdullahi Shehu holds 12.Midfielder Ogenyi Onazi is with number 17 jersey while recuperating Wilfred Ndidi will wear number four.Forwards Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho will grace numbers 18 and 14, respectively.Chinese based Odion Ighalo has nine, leaving newly capped Simeon Nwankwo with number 13, as Russia-based Ahmed Musa holds seven.Chelsea’s Victor Moses stays with 11, as William Troost-Ekong has number five and Elderson Echiejile with three.Jersey number 19 is given to John Ogu while Italy based Joel Obi has 15, leaving Oghenekaro Etebo with the number eight shirt and Kenneth Omeruo on 22.The team continues its build up for the World cup, as it prepares to face Czech Republic on Wednesday in Austria.