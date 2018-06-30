Samson Siasia, former Super Eagles’ Coach- could not hide his feelings about Lionel Messi, following the Argentine’s unimpressive outing in the ongoing World Cup in Russia.Though Messi did score against Nigeria leading to the three-time Africa Champion’s ouster, but that did not tickle the fancy of the former Nigerian international.“…he has not been spectacular for me. He only played well against Nigeria. In this tournament, I will score him below average. Though he is an inspiration for his team but that was not enough to make him go far in this world Cup,” Siasia said on Super Sport.Messi- arguably world best- was shown the exit door from Russia on Saturday following his team’s 4-3 defeat by France.In Saturday’s seven goals thriller, the 33-year old only had an assist to his credit but 19-year-old France ace, Kylian Mbappe stood tall on the spotlight scoring two of the goals in the 64th and 68th minutes respectively.Messi failed to improve his goal drought in the battle of Kazan as the Barcelona forward could only manage to get an assist in the 90 minutes encounter.France international Mbappe stole the show with two goals and also won the opening penalty that Griezmann stuck away.Argentina was 2-1 up at one stage with goals from Di Maria (a thunderbolt) and Mercado.France however came to the party with a stunning strike from Pavard and Mbappe’s double. Aguero set up a grandstand finish but Messi and his teammates failed in their bid to find a late equaliser.