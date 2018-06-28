The officials of the Super Eagles are expected back in the country on Friday after crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.The team have officially checked out of their hotel rooms for a return back home according to schedule.The Nigeria side who narrowly failed to qualify after losing to Argentina left Russia aboard and an Emirates flight.Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Second Vice President, Shehu Dikko, led the delegation along with some members of the NFF executive committee.Not all the 23 players traveled with the team as some have already left to join their families.The head coach Gernot Rohr will meet with the NFF leadership sometime next-week to discuss the Africa of Nations Cup qualifiers against Seychelles in September.