President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday congratulated the Super Eagles on the team victory over Iceland in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.Nigeria defeated Iceland 2-0 in both countries second group match played in Volgograd, Russia.The President, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina expressed delight at the confidence, discipline, team-work and indomitable spirit displayed by the young Nigerian players.He urged the players not to limit themselves but sustain the current winning momentum by going all out against Argentina in the final group match slated for next week.He said: “I am confident that if our players believe in themselves, they can qualify out of their difficult group and even go very far in the tournament. With determination, nothing is impossible.”The President urged Nigerians to continue to rally round the Nigerian ambassadors with their prayers and other forms of support.