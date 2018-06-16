The Nigeria Football Supporters’ club is currently locked in a showdown with the Nigeria Football Federation over the NFF’s alleged lack of concern for their presence in the in Russia.However, the supporters have pledged their support for the Super Eagles in the tournament despite the NFF’s alleged neglect.The club members like many other Nigerians in the Eurasian country have been going through tough times with very expensive accommodation and transport fares.Some of the supporters, who on condition of anonymity told our correspondent the NFF did not help the club secure tickets for Saturday’s game against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium.Speaking on the development of the NFSC President-General, Rafiu Ladipo, was scathing of the national football body, accusing them of a lack of respect and disregard for the club.“The supporters club was able to come to Russia for the World Cup because of Glo, Rev. Mother Esther, and the Lagos State Government,” the football enthusiast told our correspondent in Moscow.“We also contributed individually to ensure that the national team don’t lack our support during their matches.“We don’t want any money from them but they should at least recognise our presence here.”The businessman added, “We know that our relationship with the NFF has not been cordial, and they don’t want to see our faces.“We have worked with many NFF boards but the current one has not supported us; it is the worst we have worked with.”Ladipo criticised a top member of the NFF for allegedly undermining the supporters’ club because “he doesn’t want to see us”.He said, “We will support the Eagles to victory at the World Cup because we believe in Nigeria. We have sacrificed everything to be in Russia because we believe the Eagles can make the country proud and we want to be part of the success story. I love football and I’m passionate about it.