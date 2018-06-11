An unidentified woman on Sunday, plunged into the lagoon on 3rd Mainland, in Lagos.Efforts were still to recover her body was still ongoing as at yesterday night.There were however, conflicting accounts as to how the incident happened. A version of the account said that the woman was a passenger in an UBER car, driving inward Lagos Island, when she told the driver to stop. Thereafter, she reportedly alighted from the vehicle, crossed the road and plunged into the lagoon.Another version had that the deceased parked a Ford Explorer car on top of the 3rd Mainland bridge and plunged into the lagoon.When contacted, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chile Oti, said stated that the command received information.He said : ” When the information reached the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, he directed rescue team comprising policemen from the Marine Police, the Rapid Response Squad, RRS and those from the three divisions around the area: Adeniji Adele, Oworoshoki and Adekunle divisions.The Police rescue team are still at work as I speak, in collaboration with agencies like the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA the Lagos State State Ambulance Service and the Federal Road Safety Corp personnel .So far, they have not succeeded in recovering the body. Any development on it will be communicated to the public.”