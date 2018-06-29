The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on government at all levels to “rejig” the country’s security architecture in order to end killings by suspected armed herdsmen in Nigeria.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Thursday, the governor said the current approach to national security was no longer functional.





Wike said governments should employ people with new ideas and philosophy to check the menace of insecurity across the country.





According to Wike, ”This time, criminality is targeted at some communities. Every time when they kill over a hundred innocent Nigerians, the security agencies claim that 3 persons have been arrested.





“After the deaths, they announce that Special Forces have been deployed to invaded communities. Will the Special Forces revive the slain persons?





“We must talk of rejigging the security architecture. The present setting is not yielding results. We must introduce persons with new ideas and new thinking to check the ugly trend of insecurity. “