Governor of Oyo, Abiola Ajimobi, has declared that he does not love the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, because “he is not a woman”.

Ajimobi, who stated he won’t support the Minister’s governorship ambition, said Shittu and his “disunity forum” were engaging in lawlessness in the All Progressives Congress (APC).





In a chat with Channels TV, the governor also reacted to how Shittu and his supporters were not allowed to enter venue of inauguration of APC state chairmen a fortnight ago.





He stated that the event which took place at the APC headquarters in Abuja was a restricted gathering because not everyone was invited.





“Were they invited? Only elected chairmen were invited. Governors, Ministers, Senators were not asked to be present. So why did they go there? It’s part of the lawlessness ”, he said.





The interviewer then asked: “It would appear there’s no love lost between you and your minister?”





Ajimobi replied: “I don’t love him, he doesn’t love me. He’s not a woman that I woud love. So, what is the love there?”