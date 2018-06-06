President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday revealed why he met with Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the next round of elections in Nigeria.





Buhari disclosed that he met with Yakubu over the need for the commission to emphasize on voters education.





He stated this during a valedictory session in honour of outgoing Minister of Mine and Steels, Kayode Fayemi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





According to Buhari, “The only time I saw the INEC chair was to insist that voters’ education should be emphasized, so that ordinary Nigerians will believe that Nigeria is beginning to respect them and that their PVC is their status.





“And then coupled with the card readers, God willing, we are here with the help of technology because in previous elections and I am in the position to say so having lost three times and got to Supreme Court, I know if not for technology, we will be doing the same thing.





“A lot of constituencies were bought, votes were allocated and results were announced and people were told to go to court if they don’t agree with it.





“Now, for someone who is looking for the next meal, how is he going to get the money to give to SAN (Senior Advocate of Nigeria), to demand for justice for his marginalization. So, we thank technology because with the introduction of PVC and the card readers, votes counted. Please go and emphasize this to your constituencies.





“Let Nigerians be respected that they can vote anybody across any party and at any constituency. I think that will give them the pride to voluntarily go and vote. It is not easy to go to the Supreme Court three times, but I went through it, I wonder how many people will be proud to go through it in this country.”