A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has opened up on why she embarked on a solo march in Abuja during the week.





The former Minister said her solo protest in Abuja was “a demand on accountability and good governance.”





According to Dr. Ezekwesili, the present administration has failed to provide good governance to the people of the country.





Speaking on a live radio programme in Abuja yesterday, Ezekwesili decried the incessant killings across the country, adding that, “President Muhammadu Buhari’s government had proved it’s unable to resolve the problem.”





She said the President has all the monopoly of the control and command of the security architecture in the country and wondered why, “Buhari had failed to deploy security operatives under his command to stem the tide of the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians across the country.”





Ezekwesili said, “The leadership of the country would be doing a great disservice to the younger generation of Nigerians who would think that the current mayhem in the country was normal.”