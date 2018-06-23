President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reinstatement of three permanent secretaries, who had been under suspension since 2015.





Lawrence Ojabo, Director Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, on Friday said the President gave the directive while considering recommendations of the Federal Service Management Committee and that of the SGF.





He explained that the president ordered that the appointments of the permanent secretaries, who have been without posting since November 2015, should not be terminated in view of the fact that allegations against them could not be proven.





“The Presidential clean bill for the top civil servants is a further demonstration of the Federal Government’s determination to ensure that no government employee is unduly victimized on account of frivolous allegations and petitions,” he said.





The permanent secretaries are Mrs, Ibukun Abimbola Odusote, Mrs. Nkechi Ejele and Mrs. Fatima Binta Bamidele.





Bamidele, was in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs while Ejele and Odusote were in the Ministry of Culture and National Orientation and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, respectively.





The officials were suspended in November, 2015 and investigated for alleged misconduct.





However, Bamidele recently retired from the service upon the attainment of the mandatory age of 60 years.