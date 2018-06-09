A former President of Nigeria and the leader of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Olusegun Obasanho has stated why President Muhammdu Buhari cannot seize his international passport.

He said the President had plans to get him arrested and detain him just as a former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha did to him.





Obasanjo, however, said Buhari had failed to accomplish such plans because of the international community.





He further explained that the only option left for the president was to send the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, after him.





Obasanjo in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, on Friday said the Buhari led administration would do this in order to stop him from expressing his angst on what he described as ‘pervasive mediocrity in the quality of governance.’





Obasanjo said, “The content of the alleged beastly designs, it was learnt are two-fold for now. One, to seize his International Passport and clamp him into detention indefinitely, in order to prevent him from further expressing angst on the pervasive mediocrity in the quality of governance, economic management and in the protection of lives and property by the Government.





“But, since that could expose the Government to a swath of international condemnation, embarrassment and outrage, it is said that another plot being hatched is to cause the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to re-open investigation into the activities of Chief Obasanjo’s administration using false witnesses and documents. This will be a re-enactment of the Abacha era in which Chief Obasanjo was one of the principal victims’.





“The same EFCC that had conducted a clinical investigation on the activities of Obasanjo in and out of Government, it was said, would now be made to stand down the existing report that gave Chief Obasanjo a clean bill of health on the probes are now to get him indicted, fair or foul for possible prosecution and persecution like it is being done to real and perceived opponents, enemies and critics of this Government.”