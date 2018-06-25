A former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has reacted to the emergence of former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, describing it as good for the party and Nigeria’s democracy.





Kalu stressed that Oshiomole’s antecedents in labour unionism would continue to speak volumes for him.





Kalu, a chieftain of the ruling party, called on party stakeholders to rally support for the Oshiomhole in his vision to take the party to greater heights ahead of the 2019 general election.





In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said, “The emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomole, former governor of Edo State and former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, as consensus candidate and subsequently, as national chairman of the APC, is a right step in the right direction.





“Over the years, Comrade Oshiomole had demonstrated intellectual capacity and political dexterity in different national assignments.





“The new national chairman will, no doubt, reposition the party for greater success. The future of the party is brighter under this new leadership.”

He appreciated the efforts of the former national chairman, Chief John Odige-Oyegun, in stabilising the party, and called on the new helmsman to run an all inclusive administration, even as he noted that the APC remains one big family.





The former governor also hailed other newly-elected national officials, saying “without doubt, with the new leadership, APC will come out victorious in the forthcoming polls.”