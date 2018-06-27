Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, has lamented the continued killings across the country.





Melaye called on God to fight for the harmless and oppressed who he said are being killed on a daily basis.





This is coming at a time some suspected herdsmen killed 86 persons during an attack on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, over the weekend.





Reacting to the killings, Melaye said God should arise in his “sour displeasure and plead our course”.





He wrote: “I’m so sad about the killings in Nigeria that I’m not excited about the football match today.





“God of all creation arise and fight for the harmless and oppressed Nigerians dying every day. Oh Lord, I beseech thee. Arise in your sour displeasure and plead our course our God.”